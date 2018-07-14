Sanju song Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo: Witness Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna’s chemistry

Sanju song Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo: The song featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna has been composed by AR Rahman Sanju song Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo: The song featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna has been composed by AR Rahman

Sanju song “Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo”, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna, has finally been released online. The track is a sensuous, breezy number that has been sung by Nikhita Gandhi. The number has been composed by the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman, and the lyrics has been penned by Irshad Kamil.

The video that has been released by the makers is quite short as it lasts for only a minute and seventeen seconds. The video begins with a shot of Ranbir swaying to the background music and then stopping in his tracks as he sees Karishma Tanna’s character in a pink nightdress. The entire video is primarily composed of shots of Ranbir, who looks like he has been struck by lightning, while Karishma Tanna attempts to charm her way into his heart by giving him “the looks.”

Watch the Sanju song featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Tanna here:

The filmmaker shared the link of the new song with a tweet that read, “The magic of @arrahman and the lovely voice of @niki_gandhi and words by @Irshad_Kamil #MujheChaandPeLeChalo out now.” This is not the only track that has been composed by Rahman for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The Academy-Award winning music director has also composed the hypnotic “Ruby” track for the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Sanju, which hit screens on June 29, is based on the roller coaster ride that is Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s life. The movie strives to cover the highs and lows of the actor’s life. However, Hirani has also received criticism for whitewashing Dutt’s image in the film. Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles.

