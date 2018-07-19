Sanju song Bhopu Baj Raha Hain: Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor will make you hit the dance floor

Sanju song Bhopu Baj Raha Hain: The surprise element of the two-minute long video is Vicky Kaushal. Sanju song Bhopu Baj Raha Hain: The surprise element of the two-minute long video is Vicky Kaushal.

A new song from Sanju titled “Bhopu Baj Raha Hain” is out. The party number featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna has a 90s feel to it with all the colourful costumes and the quintessential Bollywood beats that will make you groove. Ranbir aces his Sanjay Dutt act here as well and the only mannerism which we missed in the movie – Dutt’s trademark dance steps are imitated with perfection by junior Kapoor. The surprise element of the two-minute long video is Vicky Kaushal.

Kaushal who plays Dutt’s best friend Kamlesh in the movie is seen matching steps with Kapoor and Karishma. While the actor has already won over critics and audiences alike with his acting chops in Sanju, his dancing holds proof that there is nothing which the actor cannot do. Penned by Shekhar Astitwa and Rohan Gokhale, the peppy number is sung by Nakash Aziz. TV actor Karishma who plays the role of Kaushal’s girlfriend in the movie looks delightful in the song but it is Ranbir and Vicky who will make you hit the dance floor.

Watch Sanju song Bhopu Baj Raha Hain starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

The other songs from the Sanju album like “Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya”, “Kar Har Maidaan Fateh”, “Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya” and “Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo” have received a good response from music lovers.

Also starring Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza, Sanju hit theatres on June 29 and opened to rave reviews from critics. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is enjoying a good run at the box office and is still pulling the audiences to the cinemas. It has entered the Rs 300 crore club smoothly and is giving other releases a good run for their money. The film has collected Rs 316.64 crore so far.

