Sanju song Badhiya: Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor take us on a blissful ride to 80s

After putting all of us in surprise with the trailer, makers of Sanju take us on a joyous ride with their first song from the film titled “Main Badhiya… Tu Bhi Badhiya.” Featuring Ranbir Kapoor (as Sanjay Dutt aka Sanju) and Sonam Kapoor (his love interest), the song takes us back to the 80s when singers had a nasal quality to their tone, which is perfectly adapted by singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam. The song starts with Ranbir Kapoor telling his co-star that he wants to prove to his father that he can lip-sync to his songs. We see Ranbir enacting each and every word of the song, therefore making the video visually appealing, funny and quite enjoyable. The lyrics have a nostalgic quality about it as well.

In the video, Ranbir is joined by Sonam Kapoor. The two romance each other and match a step or two while looking extremely compatible on screen. In the trailer that released last week, we had seen only a small sequence of Sonam and Ranbir together where Sonam was seen asking Ranbir about her ‘mangalsutra’… Their story will hopefully be explored in detail in the movie.

Sonam and Ranbir have shared the screen space after 10 years of their debut together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Saawariya. At the trailer launch, Ranbir was all praise for Sonam and her acting skills. He said, “We never got an opportunity to work together again but Sonam is still the same, she hasn’t changed. Her personality is still the same. The only thing which has changed is that she has become an even better actress. Both of us really enjoyed working with each other.”

Starring Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, Sanju is a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, written by Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film boasts of an interesting star cast including Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Vicky Kaushal as Sanjay’s best friend, Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, and Anushka Sharma as a journalist/filmmaker.

The film will hit the big screen on June 29.

