Sanjay Dutt on his biopic Sanju: Whatever is the truth, has been shown in the film

Sanjay Dutt found Ranbir Kapoor to be extraordinary in Sanju Sanjay Dutt found Ranbir Kapoor to be extraordinary in Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor is being lauded for his performance in Sanju, and it looks like Sanjay Dutt is also impressed with the young actor’s performance.

Since Sanju is receiving a lot of love from critics and audiences alike, Dutt was asked if he liked the film at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Sanjay Dutt said, “Ranbir (Kapoor) is extraordinary in the film. I think the film is fantastic and Raju ji (Rajkumar Hirani), Vicky Kaushal, and everybody has done a fantastic job. Whatever is the truth, has been shown in the film.”

Also read | Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Guns, gangsters and beauty dominate this Sanjay Dutt starrer

The actor was then asked why he chose to play the role of a gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He said, “I wouldn’t do a film if there was no comfort level. This is a very emotional character as he can go to any lengths for love. So these are the core values of this gangster in this film and I had a lot of fun doing it.”

Also read | Sanju movie review: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is a tamer version of the real-life hellraiser

“I like playing my age and I like to do commercial cinema. I actually like all genres – action, comedy, whatever it might be,” he added.

Also read | Sanju box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 34.75 crore

When he was asked who plays the best gangster in films, Sanjay Dutt said, “We have many actors who do. Salman plays a good gangster. I think Ranveer Singh can also be great. And, now even Ranbir. I think these guys have the appropriate body language that is required to play a gangster on screen.”

Also read | With Sanju leading the pack, here are top 5 box office openers of 2018

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is the third instalment in the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise. Releasing on July 27, 2018, the movie stars Sanjay Dutt along with Divya Dutta, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd