Sanjay Dutt opens up about the tragic death of his mother in this throwback video

Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on the life of Bollywood’s Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt has opened to good reviews from movie critics. Even the audience is applauding Ranbir Kapoor for the portrayal of several significant incidents of Dutt’s controversial life. From his rise and fall in the Hindi film industry to instances from his personal life, all have piqued the interest of moviegoers in Ranbir Kapoor starrer. The film explores Sanjay’s close bond with his mother.

In this throwback video from the 90s, Sanjay Dutt can be seen talking about the tragic death of his mother Nargis Dutt.

He says, “When my mother died, I didn’t cry, I had no emotions. It was after two years, I was sitting in a group and a guy started playing this tape. And, I heard my mother’s voice advising me and telling me things and how much she loved me and how much she cared about me and how much she expected from me.” Talking about the impact of his mother’s voice, he adds, “I think after two years I just burst out and I cried for about four-five hours. Everything that was inside me, I took it out and once that happened I was a changed man.”

Mother India actor Nargis Dutt died of pancreatic cancer in 1981 just a few days before the release of Sanjay Dutt’s debut film Rocky. Late actor Sunil Dutt revealed in one of his interviews that a seat for Nargis was kept vacant at the premiere of Rocky.

In the tape which broke Dutt into tears, Nargis Dutt says, “More than anything Sanju, keep your humility, your character, never show off, always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far and that is going to give you strength in your work.”

A similar incident happens in Hirani directed biopic as well and it is shown to be quite pivotal for Sanju’s character development. Sanju has Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt while Manisha Koirala essays the role of legendary actor Nargis. Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt’s role in the movie.

