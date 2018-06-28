Sanju: Who’s playing who in the Sanjay Dutt biopic

Sanju: The Sanjay Dutt biopic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma among others in pivotal roles. Sanju: The Sanjay Dutt biopic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma among others in pivotal roles.

Biopics are in season, as far as Bollywood is concerned. After the success of movies like Neerja, The Dirty Picture, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, it is not surprising that the Hindi film industry wants to milk the biopic formula until the audience gets bored. Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, is going to hit the big screen on June 29. And since the movie is about the ultimate bad boy of Bollywood, it is hardly a shock that the viewers are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by the director and Abhijat Joshi (who has also penned the screenplays of films like Lage Raho Munnabhai and 3 Idiots), the movie boasts of a star cast with names like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza.

Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt

While Ranbir will be essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt, Dutt’s wife Maanyata Dutt’s character will be portrayed by Dia Mirza in the film. Dia has acted with Sanjay Dutt in quite a few films previously such as Lage Raho Munnabhai, Parineeta, and Shootout at Lokhandwala. On playing the role of Maanyata in Sanju, Dia said in an interaction with Indianexpress.com, “It’s an amazing circle, from sharing screen space with Sanju sir to playing his wife in a film, it’s been surreal. And he has always been wonderful to me.”

Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kausal and Sonam Kapoor in Sanju

Anushka Sharma is essaying the role of a journalist and her character is said to be an amalgamation of Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s close friend in the film. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, is playing someone Dutt had dated in the late 80s, early 90s, according to reports.

And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance….but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?….Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/NsWXhf3EmZ — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 29, 2018

Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala play Sunil and Nargis Dutt, respectively

The role of Sanjay Dutt’s father, the late actor-politician Sunil Dutt, is being played by another actor-politician. Yes, we are talking about Paresh Rawal. Manisha Koirala will be seen bringing to life the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother, Nargis Dutt. Interestingly, Koirala and Dutt have shared screen space in films such as Kartoos, Khauff, and Yalgaar.

Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit?

Naagin star and popular television personality Karishma Tanna is reportedly playing the role of Madhuri Dixit in Sanju. But the news has not been confirmed yet. “All I can say is that it’s a very important role but I really can’t talk about it,” the actor had said in a recent interview with Indianexpress.com.

It has also been reported that Jim Sarbh has been cast as Salman Khan in Sanju, whereas Boman Irani is apparently playing the role of Kaante director Sanjay Gupta.

Sanju will release in theatres on June 29, 2018.

