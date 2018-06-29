Sanju: Rishi Kapoor ‘thanks’ Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan for promoting the Ranbir Kapoor film

Sanju: Rishi Kapoor recently posted a rather interesting tweet on son Ranbir Kapoor’s film Sanju Sanju: Rishi Kapoor recently posted a rather interesting tweet on son Ranbir Kapoor’s film Sanju

The Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, hit the screens today. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala among others in pivotal roles. Ranbir’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor today took to Twitter to thank Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar for supporting Sanju, with his unique sense of humour.

Kapoor recently posted a photo featuring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, where they can be seen holding a poster of Sanjay Dutt, which says, “Sanju, We’re With You.” The photo of the stars has been taken from the time when Dutt was accused in the 1993 Bombay blast case. The actor shared the photo with a caption that read, “Thank you! These people have been promoting the film ever since!”

Also read | Sanju movie review: The Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal starrer is mostly engaging

Thank you! These people been promoting the film ever since! pic.twitter.com/Ot2iDM9Hk7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 29, 2018

Sanju has been reviewed positively by film critics and is expected to collect somewhere around Rs 30 crore on its opening day. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has also given the film a positive review. “Rajkumar Hirani does the only thing he can. By making Sanjay Dutt, Sanju. By choosing to show us a child-man, full of insecurities and flaws. By making the film much more about an errant son and a loving, forgiving father, than a king-size, get-outta-my-way superstar ‘jo har fikr ko dhuein mein udaata chaala gaya’. And yes, by giving that errant son a chance of redemption, because it wouldn’t be a Rajkumar Hirani film otherwise,” she wrote in her review of the film.

Also read | Sanju movie box office collection day 1: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is off to a good start

Also read | Sanju movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor is ‘absolutely believable as Sanjay Dutt’

Incidentally, Rishi Kapoor’s film Mulk’s teaser also hit the internet today. In the film, Rishi plays a person who has been accused of betraying his own country. The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. Mulk also features Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Prateik Babbar in significant roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd