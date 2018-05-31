Sanju trailer release Highlights: Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt is unbelievable

The trailer of Sanju released amid fanfare on Wednesday, and within minutes, inundated the social media with outstanding reactions and applause for Ranbir Kapoor from fans and critics alike. The actor, who impersonates Sanjay Dutt in the biopic is infusing life into his part and many have tagged him as the best bet for the role in this Rajkumar Hirani directorial.
The trailer arrives after the makes had already teased the fans with a series of character posters and a short teaser. Sanju is all set to explore the ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt’s tumultuous life from his early Bollywood days to the time he was released from jail in 2016. Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala in the role of Sanjay’s mother Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as his love interest and Vicky Kaushal as his best friend. Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh are also said to be appearing in cameo roles in the film.
While the teaser for the film had left fans excited for Ranbir Kapoor’s near-perfect act as Sanjay Dutt, the trailer has taken the excitement one notch higher. Sanju will hit the theatres on June 29.
Follow all the reactions to the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju on this LIVE blog:
Indianexpress.com's Swati says, "Applause to Ranbir Kapoor for amazingly taking us through the journey of Sanjay Dutt's life. Right from his looks to voice to dialogue delivery and personality, Ranbir has phenomenally replicated himself into Sanjay Dutt. But the trailer misses to stand by its 'biopic' vibes. A biopic or an explanation for Sanjay Dutt's jail term? The film seems to be a complete entertainer but also an overly decked up 'Bollywood biopic'."
Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor with director Rajkumar Hirani at the film's trailer launch.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The actor has impressed everyone with his act.
Dia Mirza, who plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt in Sanju also tweeted the trailer.
Indianexpress.com's Mimansa says, "The much-awaited trailer of Sanju released amid a lot of expectations and it has left everyone awestruck. From his body language to his mannerisms, Ranbir Kapoor is breathing life into the character in the trailer. While the film promises to show the unknown and controversial side of Dutt, with special mention to his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Ranbir in the titular role seems to be the best bet. His performance is powerful and we see a winner already. Actor Vicky Kaushal is winning hearts too in the supporting role. We just cannot wait for the film to release on June 29."
Indianexpress.com's Arushi says, "After a disappointing teaser of Sanju, the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer is impressive in portions. It is Ranbir's performance which keeps you hooked to the three minutes long trailer and the intriguing life of Sanjay Dutt pulls you to this Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. The background score is impressive. Other than Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal seem to have got the essence of their characters right."
Indianexpress.com's Shivangi says, "The high point of Sanju is definitely Ranbir Kapoor's compelling performance. Even after the difficulties around impersonating living personalities on screen, Ranbir nails Sanjay Dutt's character to the T. Unlike his previous lover boy roles, this time, Ranbir explores the unchartered territory of the ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt's life. Credit also goes to the rest of the cast, Vicky Kaushal especially stands out in his spunky avatar, Manisha Koirala is unrecognisable as Nargis while Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani and Anushka Sharma seem to be in for a ride."
Indianexpress.com's Kameshwari says, "After Barfi, the one act from Ranbir Kapoor that looks simply mind boggling is him playing Sanjay Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani film Sanju. While each and every part of the trailer has our eyes glued on to the screen, the conviction with which Ranbir has portrayed the jail sequences in the trailer is totally gut wrenching. It shows his power as an actor. Director Rajkumar Hirani is an expert in blending real life drama into comedy and this ride seems worth to be taken. We just cannot wait for the release of Sanju."
Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "OMG @RajkumarHirani you genius !! And OMGGGG #RanbirKapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mindblasting trailer!!!!! This is a major “can’t wait” feeling!!!!"
The trailer of Sanju is a testament to Ranbir Kapoor’s talent. We see him narrating Sanju’s life but it looks like the primary focus of the film will be around the 1993 bomb blast case for which Sanjay Dutt was convicted and spent a considerable amount of time in jail. The jail scenes in the trailer are quite impactful as we hardly expect mainstream films to show such harsh reality on the silver screen. The film also chronicles Sanjay Dutt’s troubles with drugs.
Actor Boman Irani tweeted, "Your eyes will stay glued to your screens!"
Sonam Kapoor, who plays one of the love interests of Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju, was one of the first starts to arrive at the venue.
Ranbir Kapoor's father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor got to watch the trailer of Sanju before its official release. Director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra showed the trailer to Rishi Kapoor and seeing his son in the role of Dutt, he was left awestruck. 'The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is superb, the boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on (wife) Neetu and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt,' said Rishi Kapoor.
'You don't know how emotionally triggered I am right now at the point where Vinod (Chopra) and Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) have shown me this trailer. The first appearance of Ranbir from the jail, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt,' Rishi Kapoor said.
Sharing one of the posters of Sanju, Sonam Kapoor, who also stars in Sanju, had called Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Sanjay Dutt, "incredible".