Sanju trailer release Highlights: Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt is unbelievable

Here are all the updates on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

The trailer of Sanju released amid fanfare on Wednesday, and within minutes, inundated the social media with outstanding reactions and applause for Ranbir Kapoor from fans and critics alike. The actor, who impersonates Sanjay Dutt in the biopic is infusing life into his part and many have tagged him as the best bet for the role in this Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

The trailer arrives after the makes had already teased the fans with a series of character posters and a short teaser. Sanju is all set to explore the ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt’s tumultuous life from his early Bollywood days to the time he was released from jail in 2016. Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala in the role of Sanjay’s mother Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as his love interest and Vicky Kaushal as his best friend. Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh are also said to be appearing in cameo roles in the film.

While the teaser for the film had left fans excited for Ranbir Kapoor’s near-perfect act as Sanjay Dutt, the trailer has taken the excitement one notch higher. Sanju will hit the theatres on June 29.

Follow all the reactions to the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju on this LIVE blog: