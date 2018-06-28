Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s song in Sanju showcases their camaraderie, see photo

Ranbir Kapoor is playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor is playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.

Indianexpress.com earlier reported that Sanjay Dutt will be matching steps with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming biopic Sanju and now a picture of the two from the song has found its way on the internet. Ranbir is playing the role of Sanjay in the biopic and through this song, we will see the reel and the real version match steps.

A source close to the film had earlier revealed to indianexpress.com “This film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, love and friendship. And we wanted to make a fun song that depicts Sanjay Dutt’s relationship with the media. This song will be part of the end credits. It will surely make the audiences’ experience a complete journey of his life.”

See photo of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

With the film releasing tomorrow, the audience will get a chance to see Sanjay with his reel version for the first time on the big screen.

Ranbir received immense appreciation from the audience when the trailer of Sanju was released. Even the short clip where he is channeling Sanjay’s Munna Bhai avatar was also quite loved. Rajkumar Hirani holds the record of directing blockbuster films so it is to be seen how well he fares with Sanju. His earlier films, PK, 3 Idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Munna Bhai MBBS, were all massive hits and it looks like Sanju will get added to that list soon.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Sonam Kapoor in pivotal roles.

