Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor: For Rajkumar Hirani, audience is king

Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani share the details of making the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani share the details of making the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

The hard work of Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor has finally paid off as the audience has accepted Sanju with open arms. The film has proven to be yet another milestone for Hirani as this is his fifth blockbuster in a row after Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots and PK.

Team Sanju worked extremely hard to get everything on point as possible. From the look to the story, the authenticity of every aspect was checked multiple times by the team. In an interview with Indian Express, Ranbir and Hirani shared what all went into the making of this film.

Watch the Sanju interview with Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor here:

Ranbir recalls that they spent months in just getting the look right and he felt inspired as the entire team of the film wanted to achieve perfection. No one was aiming for mediocrity which made the process even more enjoyable. Ranbir also shared that Hirani, despite all of his success, is not the kind who would ever rub his [past success in anyone ‘s face. In fact, he is insecure about the work he does, which is essential for every artist as it pushed them towards perfection.

Ranbir also said that even though his life is nothing similar to Sanjay Dutt, he connected with the father-son aspect of the story.

Rajkumar Hirani also shared that when he was first approached by Maanyata Dutt to make a film on Sanjay’s life, he believed that it would be a dark film. Those days, Sanjay Dutt was out on parole and every evening, Hirani and his co-writer Abhijat sat with Sanjay as he recalled his life’s stories. Hirani was fascinated, and soon started his research on the project. Hirani recorded those conversations and has some 200 hours of recordings with Sanjay.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju also stars Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd