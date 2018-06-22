Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor as Munnabhai is taking us back to Jaadu ki Jhappi days

Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.

Munnabhai MBBS changed many lives. It resurrected the career of Sanjay Dutt, launched the career of director Rajkumar Hirani and gave us many iconic moments and dialogues that are just as fresh now as they were 15 years ago. With a biopic being made on Sanjay Dutt, it was kind of mandatory that this period of his life had to be covered in the movie. A new clip of Sanju released today shows Ranbir as Sanjay from Munnabhai MBBS.

The iconic orientation scene where Munna faces Asthana in a classroom is included in this clip. Hirani has not recreated the entire scene but has replaced Ranbir in place of Sanjay. So you still see glimpses of Arshad Warsi as Circuit and Boman Irani as Dr Asthana.

Rajkumar Hirani shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years 😊🙏🏻 ”

Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years 😊🙏🏻 https://t.co/NNLsL4sorN#Sanju #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 22, 2018

Watch the Munnabhai MBBS clip from Sanju here:

Sanju is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and is primarily a father-son story. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Manisha Koirala in the role of Nargis Dutt and Paresh Rawal in the role of Sunil Dutt. The star cast also includes Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma among others.

Sanju is scheduled to release on June 29.

