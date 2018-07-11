Sanju making: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor became Munna Bhai

Sanju has portions of recreated scenes from Sanjay Dutt’s blockbuster film Munna Bhai MBBS. Sanju has portions of recreated scenes from Sanjay Dutt’s blockbuster film Munna Bhai MBBS.

Ranbir Kapoor has tried his best to emulate Sanjay Dutt in the biopic Sanju. One of the best sequences in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial involves Ranbir playing Sanjay’s iconic role of Munnai Bhai. But, it wasn’t easy for Ranbir to get into the big shoes of Sanjay.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he dreaded playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai is not just one of his career-best performances, it is also one of the most loved characters in Bollywood. Hence, Ranbir had to not just get his hair and makeup right but even the little nuances, as every scene and mannerism of the character is etched in the memory of fans.

Watch | Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor to Munna Bhai – The Transformation

In the video, Ranbir shares how he was concerned about playing Munna Bhai on screen, and even feared rejection from fans. On the other hand, Rajkumar Hirani revealed it was an emotional moment for him to revisit the memories of shooting Munna Bhai MBBS on the same location, this time with Ranbir.

We also get to know that Ranbir managed to achieve the perfect look after a dozen attempts. In few scenes, his face was superimposed on the original shot from Munna Bhai MBBS.

Ranbir Kapoor as Munna Bhai in Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor as Munna Bhai in Sanju.

Also read | Sanju box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor’s film inches closer to Rs 300 crore club

Sanju has been declared a blockbuster and is inching towards Rs 300 crore mark, breaking several records. The biopic also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd