Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani: Sanjay Dutt broke down after watching the film

Sanju, the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, has opened to mixed reviews. However, fans are happy to watch another Rajkumar Hirani film and the box office collections of the film so far prove the same. And, it looks like Dutt is also impressed by Sanju. In an interview with ABP News, Hirani revealed that after watching the film at a special screening, Sanjay had tears in his eyes.

Hirani reveals that Dutt had never visited the sets or watched parts of the film beforehand and the screening felt like a test to the director. He kept looking at Sanjay to gauge his reaction throughout the film. He saw his expressions change at emotional moments but soon after the film was over, Sanjay broke down. He hugged Hirani and showed his appreciation for the film.

From talking about his drug addiction to the time he spent in rehab, Rajkumar Hirani has tried to cover all aspects of Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film also covers the charges against Dutt during the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai (then Bombay). However, Sanju is receiving some criticism for covering up the flaws of Dutt but Hirani has repeatedly insisted that Dutt had given the film’s team complete freedom to tell his story the way they wanted to.

Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and he has been receiving immense appreciation for his performance in the film. Vicky Kaushal, who plays Kamlesh, has been also getting a lot of praise for his standout performance. Apart from these two, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has become the biggest opener of 2018 so far and entered the coveted the Rs 100 crore club in just 3 days. The film is set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark soon.

