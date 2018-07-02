Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani thanks fans for alerting the team about movie leak

Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani recently took to Facebook to thank the audience Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani recently took to Facebook to thank the audience

Sanju filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently thanked the audience for watching the Sanjay Dutt biopic in theatres instead of watching the leaked online version. Hirani shared a heartfelt Facebook post in which he expressed gratitude to fans who had alerted him about the online version of his film.

The Facebook post of the Hirani read, “To all of you, who alerted us about the leaked copy of our film on Facebook. We discovered that some camera copy of our film Sanju was leaked on Facebook. While this was shocking, it was heartening to see that thousands of you refused to watch the film illegally, Instead, you reached out and drew our attention to the problem. We could manage to get it deleted with help from Facebook.”

He added, “Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings. You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood and tears that got into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it. Your love for Cinema motivates us to keep going. My most heartfelt thanks for speaking up. Thank you!”

Despite the leaked version, Sanju has been doing exceedingly well commercially as within just three days of its release, the movie has raked in Rs 120.06 crore. It has been breaking box office records left, right and centre. Sanju is the highest opening weekend earner of 2018, leaving behind the likes of Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat and Salman Khan’s Race 3. If it keeps up its pace, the movie will soon cross the Rs 150 crore mark.

Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

