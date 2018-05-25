Sanju new poster: Sonam Kapoor’s crackling chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is a page out of Sanjay Dutt’s life

Sonam Kapoor’s first look from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is out. Sonam Kapoor’s first look from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is out.

Ever since it was announced that Sonam Kapoor has been zeroed in to play a small but significant part in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, fans have been curious regarding her role. While reports were aflutter that her character is based off Sanjay’s previous love interests (Madhuri Dixit and Tina Munim), no confirmation was received on the same. Well, Sonam’s first look poster just arrived on the internet and it has managed to pique our interest in the film even more.

Sporting a quintessential late 80s and 90s bob, looks like Sonam’s character is sure shot having some crazy fun time with Sanju. Her look is slightly reminiscent of Tina Munim but one can’t be too sure. Ranbir and Sonam’s chemistry looks crackling and we are excited to see them share screen space again after Saawariya. On the other hand, donning a white and black bomber jacket, Ranbir seems to be a near-perfect replica of Sanjay Dutt in the poster.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, director Rajkumar Hirani wrote, “A still from #Sanju’s crazy romantic love life! #SanjuTrailer out in 5 days on May 30th. #RanbirKapoor @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi @sonamakapoor.” Sonam also shared the poster with the caption, “A page from #Sanju’s crazy romantic love life! Watch the #SanjuTrailer on 30th May. #RanbirKapoor @RajkumarHirani #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi.”

While Sonam is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Veere Di Wedding, Ranbir is prepping up for his role in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranbir and Sonam, Sanju also stars Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Anushka Sharma as a journalist along with Karishma Tanna, Jib Sarbh and others in pivotal roles. Sanju’s trailer is arriving on May 30 and the film will hit the theatres on June 29.

