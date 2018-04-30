Sanju new poster: Ranbir Kapoor nails Sanjay Dutt’s look again

Ranbir Kapoor aces his act as Sanjay Dutt in this new poster from Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor aces his act as Sanjay Dutt in this new poster from Sanju.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani just released a new poster of the Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju. The poster features a zoomed-in look of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay and needless to say, Ranbir completely nails this salt-and-pepper avatar.

Sharing the poster, Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani wrote, “Ranbir as #Sanju! When he came out of Jail in 2016. Watch his complete story on June 29. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi.” With a stud in his right ear and the vermillion mark on his forehead, Ranbir seems to have completely slipped into the skin of his character. He holds a grim expression which is completely devoid of his boy-next-door charm we have earlier seen in his films.

Ever since the teaser of Sanju was released a few days ago, the internet has been going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor’s turn as Sanjay Dutt. Apart from his voice, everything seemed to be in line with how viewers had been seeing the Rocky actor. But considering that the one-and-a-half-minute clip was a specially edited version, there is still hope that the film will have better dialogue delivery from Ranbir.

From being addicted to drugs to being jailed for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, Sanjay Dutt’s life has been no less than a Bollywood film. He lost his mother Nargis at a young age and even his first wife Richa Sharma passed away due to a brain tumour. His notable cinematic outings have been Rocky, Sadak, Khalnayak, Khatron Ke Khiladi and the Munna Bhai series among others.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is going to hit the theatres on June 29. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

