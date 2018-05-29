Sanju poster: Anushka Sharma’s new avatar has left us intrigued

The latest poster of Sanju feautures Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The latest poster of Sanju feautures Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

A new poster of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju just landed on the internet and it features the first look of actor Anushka Sharma in the biopic. While it is difficult to guess who Anushka is portraying in the film, her curly bob and blue eyes have already got us intrigued.

While Anushka is busy flashing a smile at the lens, her look is starkly different than any of the characters she has donned before. The poster also features another one of Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Sanjay Dutt. And as always, he looks like an almost perfect replica of the actor. It seems like his avatar is inspired from the Sanjay Dutt of the early 2000s, post the release of Munna Bhai MBBS.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, director Rajkumar Hirani wrote, “And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance….but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?….Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi.”

A little later, Anushka retweeted Hirani’s tweet and wrote, “What a special project this is 😊 It’s a joy to be a part of anything you create sir @RajkumarHirani ⭐ #Sanju trailer out tomorrow. Don’t miss this one 👌🏻”

Sanju showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt’s life, giving an insight into the astonishing story of the actor. The first teaser of the film had garnered immense appreciation for Ranbir’s efforts to impersonate Dutt as perfectly as possible. While he looks like a spitting image of the actor at most times, his efforts to get his mannerisms right haven’t gone unnoticed as well.

Before Anushka, we also saw Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal’s looks from the film. While Sonam brings to screen a character from Sanju’s ‘crazy romantic love life,’ Paresh Rawal plays Sanjay’s father Sunil Dutt. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Sanjay’s close friend and confidante. Sanju will also feature Manisha Koirala in the role of Nargis Dutt and also stars Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film will arrive tomorrow while the film will only hit the theatres on June 29.

