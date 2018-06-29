Sanju actor Paresh Rawal: Ranbir Kapoor’s work should be taught in acting schools

Sanju movie: Paresh Rawal plays Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen father Sunil Dutt in Sanju. Sanju movie: Paresh Rawal plays Ranbir Kapoor’s onscreen father Sunil Dutt in Sanju.

Ever since the trailer of Sanju dropped, the audience has been in awe of Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt onscreen. From expressions to body language and posture, Ranbir has aced the nuances of his character. And just like thousands of his fans, his co-star Paresh Rawal is highly impressed with the Kapoor scion. But, more than anything, Rawal feels it is the voice and eyes of Sanjay Dutt that Ranbir aped correctly, which has left him totally impressed.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Paresh Rawal, who plays the role of Sanjay Dutt’s father and yesteryear icon Sunil Dutt, said Ranbir’s portrayal is worth a case study.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work should become a textbook case, says Paresh Rawal

“I have to say that Ranbir Kapoor’s work should become a textbook case and be taught in acting schools. Ranbir Kapoor should be called and he should teach children how he prepared and did this role. See, doing mimicry, copying body language, gestures and mannerisms is very easy, but what about the eyes? He has done something to his voice and as an actor, I am still trying to figure out how to deconstruct that,” a spellbound Rawal shared with us.

Sanju is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and traces his life from being a star kid to his various relationships, his fight with drugs and his jail term with regard to the involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. While Ranbir plays the titular role, Rawal plays Sunil Dutt.

Rawal, who himself has played Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the biopic Sardar, feels doing real-life characters is quite difficult. “It is difficult to play a real-life character and it is equally difficult to make a fictional character look real. When you are playing a real character you have to be careful that it does not become fictional. And when playing a fictional character you have to make sure that it becomes real,” he said.

Sanju has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Manisha Koirala (Nargis), Dia Mirza (Maanayata Dutt), Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film releases on June 29.

