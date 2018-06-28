As Sanjay Dutt gets a biopic, here are other Bollywood celebrities whose life would be perfect for a film

Sanju releases on June 29. Sanju releases on June 29.

Sanju, the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, is up for release on June 29. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this film looks like a tell-all story of the actor and for those who know about him, they would know that this biopic was meant to happen someday. But Sanjay Dutt isn’t the only Bollywood celebrity whose life is meant for celluloid. There have been many others whose life stories might sound like film stories and if there are makers courageous enough to translate these stories to the silver screen, the audience would surely be in luck.

Here are six other celebrities whose life could be made into a biopic:

1. Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor is still called the biggest showman of Indian cinema and that title correctly belongs to him. He started RK Studios when he was only 24 and turned it into the biggest studio during its time. His life, his movies and his craft is still remembered and thus turning his life into a biopic would be spectacular. A few years ago, there were talks of a biopic but it is said that the Kapoor family was not very comfortable with the same and hence, the project was shelved.

2. Dev Anand

Dev Anand’s tell-all autobiography gave us a detailed account of his life and it was quite a pageturner. If turned into a film, this would surely be a three-hour ride with a lot of high points. His cinema and even his personal life had quite a lot of interesting stories that would surely make for a great cinematic experience.

3. Divya Bharati

Divya Bharati had a promising career that was cut short due to her unfortunate demise. In those few years, Divya Bharati became the actor to watch out for and was on her way to becoming the next Sridevi. Divya’s death, too, was treated as a mystery for a long time even though the police ruled it as an accident. A biopic on her would surely be a peek into her life as not much is known about that.

4. Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari’s biopic made headlines but eventually, no announcement was made on the subject. The tragedy queen of the silver screen had her share of hardships in real life as well and much of it was known by the audience. She was a phenomenal performer and the impact she left with her performances is still cherished by cinephiles.

5. Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt is primarily a filmmaker but in another life, he could easily have been a philosophical guru. He married his first wife at a very young age but he wasn’t shy of accepting his extramarital affair with actress Parveen Babi. Bhatt was an alcoholic too at one point but le quit that for a better life. A movie based on his life can surely be intriguing.

6. Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna was a superstar during the 70s but he changed his path during the 80s when he became an Osho follower. He even followed Osho to his ashram in America but came back when Osho was arrested and his ashram was shut down. Khanna then started his career again and eventually entered politics. Safe to say, there’s enough here for a good story on the silver screen.

