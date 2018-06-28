Sanju: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and others watch Ranbir Kapoor starrer

The much-awaited film of the year Sanju is just a day away from its release. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer will hit the theatres on June 29. Before showing their film to the audience, the makers of the biopic arranged for a special screening of the film for the film fraternity.
While Sanjay Dutt had said that he will watch his biopic in theatres, close friend Ranbir Kapoor convinced him to watch it at the private screening. Dutt came with wife Maanayata to watch the film on Wednesday and we are excited to know the Munna Bhai actor’s opinion about the film. Dutt’s sister Priya also reached the screening of the movie to watch her brother’s life on the big screen.
Apart from the Dutts, it was Ranbir’s family who came to watch Sanju. Mother Neetu Kapoor, grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, aunt Reema Kapoor, cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain were snapped as they attended the screening.
Bhushan Kumar came with wife Divya Khosla Kumar and heaped praise on the biopic. Reacting on the film, he said, “What a masterpiece. Simply extraordinary. Such a pleasure to watch Ranbir effortlessly portray #Sanju on screen. Raju sir, you’ve created yet another epic. Congratulations Vidhuji, on putting together this enormous project so well.”
Also read | Paresh Rawal on playing Sunil Dutt in Sanju: It was challenging yet satisfying
Filmmaker Omung Kumar, David Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan were among those who attended the special screening of the movie in Mumbai. Soni Razdan even shared a photo with Sanjay Dutt from the screening on her Instagram handle and wrote, “I adore this guy. One of the kindest souls on this planet. All heart ❤️ It’s no surprise that the film in his name is incredible. #allaboutSanju #sanjuthemovie.”
Here are all the photos from the screening of Sanju
Also read | Sanju: Who’s playing who in the Sanjay Dutt biopic
After watching Sanju at the special screening, many have given it a thumbs up and have tagged it as a ‘Super Hit’ film. Now, the final verdict on the Rajkumar Hirani directorial will be out tomorrow when the film will open for cinephiles.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App