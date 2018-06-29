Sanju movie release LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities laud Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Sanju movie release live updates: The Ranbir Kapoor is expected to give tough competition to Race 3. Sanju movie release live updates: The Ranbir Kapoor is expected to give tough competition to Race 3.

Sanju movie release live updates: Much awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has hit the screens. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor playing Dutt Jr. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Karishma Tanna among others.

Talking about Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor said, “In this film, you see him suffer. You see what drugs can do to you or what keeping unlicensed guns can result in. You see the price he had to pay for being irresponsible — towards his life, his relationships. This film is not propaganda; there is merit in the story and a lot to learn from Sanjay Dutt’s mistakes. The film doesn’t shy away from that. It just shows an unknown aspect of him, his vulnerabilities.”

According to trade pundits, Sanju is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on opening day and cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the first weekend itself.