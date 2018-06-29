Sanju movie release LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities laud Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Sanju movie release live updates: Much awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has hit the screens. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor playing Dutt Jr. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Karishma Tanna among others.
Talking about Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor said, “In this film, you see him suffer. You see what drugs can do to you or what keeping unlicensed guns can result in. You see the price he had to pay for being irresponsible — towards his life, his relationships. This film is not propaganda; there is merit in the story and a lot to learn from Sanjay Dutt’s mistakes. The film doesn’t shy away from that. It just shows an unknown aspect of him, his vulnerabilities.”
Also Read | Sanju box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to earn Rs 30 crore on its opening day
According to trade pundits, Sanju is expected to earn Rs 30 crore on opening day and cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the first weekend itself.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Paresh Rawal said, “I have to say that Ranbir Kapoor’s work should become a textbook case and be taught in acting schools. Ranbir Kapoor should be called and he should teach children how he prepared and did this role. See, doing mimicry, copying body language, gestures and mannerisms is very easy, but what about the eyes? He has done something to his voice and as an actor, I am still trying to figure out how to deconstruct that.”
Also Read | Sanju actor Paresh Rawal: Ranbir Kapoor’s work should be taught in acting schools
"Sir you have proved that you are the best student time and again. You tell stories with so much flair and truth passion and hardwork that no examiner can judge your films. Watched #Sanju twice already and it's incredible moving with its emotions and fimess. Love," said Swanand Kirkire.
Shabana Azmi tweeted, "@chintskap What a tour de force performance #Ranbir Kapoor in #Sanju takes your breath away in creating the the amazing likeness to #SanjayDutt without ever slipping up on the authenticity of the emotion. BRAVO. 👏👏He is ably supported by @vickykaushal09 endearing portrayal.👍"
Subhash Ghai shared on Twitter: "Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit 🎥"
"#Sanju a story that teaches you to face your hardships with courage and be unapologetic for who you are! Amazingly picturized by @RajkumarHirani sir & Ranbir bhaiya, you’ve OUTDONE yourself! 👏," Aadar Jain said via Twitter.
Jaaved Jaaferi wrote on Twitter: "Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge"
Divya Khosla Kumar posted on Twitter: "Very rarely does a film touch ur heart deep dwn & leave u speechless with overflowing emotions. A film put together so remarkably. Kudos to d team🙌🏻 #Sanju @RajkumarHirani @VVCFilms #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt @vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal @sonamakapoor @AnushkaSharma @deespeak"
In an interview with Indian Express, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Sanjay Dutt was a family friend, but to me, he was a star. There was this whole myth around him, of his drugs’ phase, his girlfriends, his sports cars and watches. And that’s what I knew of him. I became quite close to him. I used to work out in his gym and he had gifted me a Harley Davidson bike six years ago on my birthday. It’s only when I read the script that I discovered a different facet to him. I started to see him as a real person, someone human, someone vulnerable."