Sanju movie leaked online, Ranbir Kapoor fans discourage piracy

Several social media posts on Friday suggested that Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has been leaked online. Many social media users have shared screenshots of the torrent download link. A Twitter user also claims that an HD print of the movie has been leaked. The Sanjay Dutt biopic has released in theatres today and its leak on the first day might affect the business of the film to a great extent.

As soon as the news of the leak went viral on Twitter, Ranbir’s fans urged Twitterati to not encourage piracy and watch the movie in the theatres. One of the many fans of the actor tweeted, “#SanjuLeaked… Don’t Share Its Torrent Links Guys. Say No To Piracy.” Another user tweeted, “CBFC has objection over the Toilet leakage scene in #Sanju but no one actually has the problem when the movie is leaked…WHY !?!” Also, there are a few tweets which suggest that it is just Salman Khan fans who are spreading the rumour about Sanju’s leak.

Earlier in the month, it was Rajinikanth’s Kaala which was leaked online by the piracy website Tamilrockers within a day of its release. Then too cinephiles slammed the website for killing the joy of millions of Rajini fans across the globe.

However, according to trade gurus, the film is expected to have a massive opening at the ticket counters and might enter the 100-crore club in just three days. With an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza, Sanju has got more than 5000 screens.

