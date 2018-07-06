Sanju making: Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he dreaded playing Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor plays the main lead of Sanjay Dutt in biopic Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor plays the main lead of Sanjay Dutt in biopic Sanju.

As much as the audience has lauded Ranbir Kapoor for getting into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, it definitely wasn’t a cakewalk for the actor, considering the difference in their body type, voice and mannerisms. In a new video shared by director Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir himself reveals how he was initially hesitant to do the part.

The video begins with Ranbir telling us how he dreaded signing Sanju when Rajkumar Hirani offered him the film. Infact, he had pledged not to do the film if his looks did not match with Sanjay Dutt from the word go. His first challenge was to pump up his physique. Thus, began his gym sessions. The second was to attain Sanjay’s look over the years, most important being the one when he walked out of Yerawada jail.

The video further reveals how with the use of prosthetics and change in hair-do, the team of Sanju finally managed to crack the look of Sanjay Dutt. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani share that the high point for them was to have the man himself on the film’s set and give his approval to Ranbir.

Sanju, which released last weekend, has been doing wonders at the box office. It crossed Rs 200 crore on its Day 7 and continues to break records. It became the biggest opener of 2018, apart from achieving several other milestones, including being the highest grosser in Ranbir’s career so far.

Sanju traces the life of Sanjay Dutt through his troubled youth, his struggle with drugs, relationship with his father Sunil Dutt and his friends apart from his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and his jail term.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Sonam Kapoor.

