Sanju actor Karishma Tanna: It was on my bucket list to work with Rajkumar Hirani

Sanju movie actor Karishma Tanna plays an important role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Sanju movie actor Karishma Tanna plays an important role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Sanju has finally hit screens. The early reviews of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer are positive, much to the delight of the audience. While the film boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Sonam Kapoor among others, there was much speculation about television actor Karishma Tanna’s role in the film. Refuting all rumours, the actor said she is not playing Madhuri Dixit but does have a rather interesting role.

Karishma Tanna on Sanju movie

Talking about her experience working on Sanju, the actor told indianexpress.com, “It was an amazing experience, both with Ranbir and Raju sir. I was really happy when I was called for the film, and Raju sir personally met me, approved the look test and loved me in the part. As an actor, working with Rajkumar Hirani was in my bucket list and I managed to fulfill it.”

Also read | Is Karishma Tanna playing Madhuri Dixit in Sanju? Here’s what the TV actor has to say

She further went on to share a sweet memory from the shoot. “When we finished our schedule, Raju sir told me, kaha thi aap abtak (Where were you for so long)? That just made my day. It coming from a talented filmmaker like him was really very special.”

Also read | Sanju movie review: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is mostly engaging

Rajkumar Hiran’s sweet gesture

On the day of the launch, the actor received a sweet surprise from Rajkumar Hirani. She wrote about the surprise in an insta post, “I think once in a lifetime you get an opportunity to be a part of a film that portrays the journey of a superstar and I feel blessed to have got a chance to share the screen space and be a part of the narrative directed by none other then Raju sir. Sanju is finally out and the wait is over, go grab your tickets and rightly said kursiya ki patiya baandh do, take on this ride and the journey will engross you and take you to a different world.Thank you @hirani.rajkumar sir for giving me an opportunity and make this appearence feel special in many ways!!”

While Karishma is enjoying her comeback on television, when asked if she is looking to make a career in films, she said, “Would love it but only if I get good roles. I am not desperate to make a mark in Bollywood and will only opt for films that will tap my potential.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd