Sanju: Real life Kamli, Paresh Ghelani writes a heartfelt letter to Sanjay Dutt

After the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, one person who has attracted everybody’s attention is the character played by Vicky Kaushal in the film, Kamli. Kaushal’s character called Kamli in the film is based upon Sanjay Dutt’s close friend, Paresh Ghelani. Ghelani, since the release of the film, has been at the center of quite a few discussions, thanks to the deep bond he shares with Dutt.

Very recently, Ghelani took to social media site Twitter to share a heartfelt note on the relationship he shares with Dutt. Ghelani wrote a lengthy post in which he described the kind of roller-coaster ride he has been on along with Dutt. The caption of Ghelani’s post read, “its been many years of staying away from the social media, I finally give-in to embrace it. as I begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay a note that I have been writing in my head and heart for a very long time and now here it is all in the open.”

its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay a note that i have been writing in my head and heart for a very long time and now here it is all in the open. pic.twitter.com/tJ59jvktl3 — Paresh Ghelani (@impareshghelani) July 7, 2018

A section of the said letter read, “After watching Sanju, I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I just wanted to hug him, hold onto him, and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller-coaster ride called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones…To the mistakes, we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere, but in each other.”

Actor R Madhavan had also shared a post on Instagram where he had welcomed Ghelani in the world of social media. Madhavan had also called Ghelani his icon, his inspiration and his blood brother.

Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the film as Ghelani has been appreciated by the critics as well as the audience. In fact, Dutt himself praised the actor in a recent media interaction.

