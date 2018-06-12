Sanju: Censor Board receives letter against toilet leakage scene

CBFC gets letter against Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. CBFC gets letter against Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

A complaint has been filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against the much-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Sanju. In his complaint, filed by activist Prithvi Mhaske, he has raised an objection to the “toilet leakage scene in the barrack of jail picturized in the movie.”

Dated June 11 and addressed to Prasoon Joshi, Chairman (CBFC) and the makers of the film and Ranbir Kapoor, the letter stated, “In the trailer of the movie we have seen a scene that Sanjay Dutt was in such a barrack of a jail in which the toilet overflowed. As per the information available, the government and jail authorities are taking a very well care of all the barracks of the jails. We never heard any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on the gangsters wherein the jails were covered but never had seen such incidents.”

“This particular scene will make a bad impression about the jails and jails authorities of the Indians (sic),” it added. “If there is no action about the same by you then we are left with no option to approach the honourable court to put stay on the release of the movie (sic),” the letter concluded.

Ranbir Kapoor in the toilet leakage scene in Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor in the toilet leakage scene in Sanju.

Trailer of the movie Sanju dropped on May 30 in which Ranbir can be seen in a prison uniform inside his cell when suddenly the toilet starts overflowing and floods his cell.

Sanju has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life deals with his various relationships, drug addiction and involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

While Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma.

The film is all set to release in theatres on June 29.

