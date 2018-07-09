Sanju box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues its epic run

Sanju box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju had a blockbuster second weekend. Sanju box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju had a blockbuster second weekend.

Sanju box office collection day 10: Rajkumar Hirani film Sanju which features Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has been breaking box office records since its release. The biopic, also starring Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh and Sonam Kapoor, has raked in a total of Rs. 236.01 crore till Saturday, according to Bollywood Hungama. With Sanju swiftly rising at the box office, it is expected to soon enter the Rs 300 crore club.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given 2.5 stars to the film. In her review of the film, she wrote, “Basically, Sanju is a dialed-down, tamer version of the real-life hellraiser that used to be Sanjay Dutt, who at one point was so over-taken by drugs that he begged his father, the respected thespian and parliamentarian Sunil Dutt to save him. Sanju gives us a Sanjay mediated by the trademark sunniness of the director’s world-view in which even the most unlikely ‘munnabhais’ (there’s a Munnabhai MBBS reference in here too, which is meta piling upon meta: a star playing a star playing a much-loved character played by that star) overcome all odds and become heroes. This Sanju Baba feels like an updated version of Munna Bhai, or was Munna Bhai an anticipatory version of Sanju? Both bad boys with great, supportive fathers and a ‘jaadu-ki-jhappi’ which pulled them out of the abyss’: sometimes it’s hard to know which is which.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt on Sunday took to Twitter to thank his friend Paresh Ghelani for being his pillar of strength and constant companion.

Sanjay wrote on Twitter, “@pareshghelani you are the pillar of my strength. Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots.”

In Sanju, Vicky Kaushal plays Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli, who is an amalgamation of three or four of Sanjay Dutt’s closest friends in real life, including Paresh Ghelani.

