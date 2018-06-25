Sanju: Advance booking for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer begins

Sanju ticket booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju releases on June 29. Sanju ticket booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju releases on June 29.

The advance ticket booking for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju began on Sunday. The biopic on Sanjay Dutt is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karishma Tanna. The promotional stills, teasers and trailers of Sanju have elicited a lot of awe and surprise. The hype is already there. Now, it remains to be seen whether the film will be worth it.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the news regarding advance booking. He said, “All eyes on Rajkumar Hirani’s keenly awaited #Sanju… The maker with the Midas touch… The hype for the film is tremendous… Fox Star Studios commence advance booking at plexes today… The countdown begins.” Currently, Salman Khan’s Race 3 is running in theatres and is making a meal out of whatever little competition it has. Sanju hits the screens two weeks after Race 3, but Salman Khan’s films are known to have strong legs. Sanju will begin its theatrical run under considerable competition.

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh said, “#Sanju is akin to an acid test for Ranbir… The film has to deliver the numbers… An author-backed role… An emotional roller coaster plot… Most importantly, Rajkumar Hirani has helmed the project… He’s the Hit Machine… The response is eagerly awaited, naturally!”

All eyes on Rajkumar Hirani’s keenly awaited #Sanju… The maker with the Midas touch… The hype for the film is tremendous… Fox Star Studios commence advance booking at plexes today… The countdown begins. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2018

#Sanju is akin to an acid test for Ranbir… The film has to deliver the numbers… An author-backed role… An emotional roller coaster plot… Most importantly, Rajkumar Hirani has helmed the project… He’s the Hit Machine… The response is eagerly awaited, naturally! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2018

The perfect mimicry of Sanjay Dutt by Ranbir Kapoor will take Sanju only so far. The content itself will matter the most in the end. Rajkumar Hirani is known for big, commercial films that has something for everybody. Here’s keeping our fingers crossed.

Sanju releases on June 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd