Sanju actor Jim Sarbh: Not going to play a villain for a while

Actor Jim Sarbh, who is known for portraying negative characters in films like Neerja, Padmaavat and Sanju, says he doesn’t want to do negative roles anymore.

“I am not going to play a villain for a while. It’s not because I don’t like that kind of acting or don’t want to do it, but because I want to try other things now,” Jim said on Zoom’s TV show Open House with Renil.

The actor played a drug peddler in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, which has become one of the highest grossing films of this year.

“One must say no to some opportunities to open the possibilities of others. Else, I will only remain a bad guy,” he added.

Before his Bollywood debut in 2016, Jim was very active in the theatre world. From playing a lover to adapt into the role of servant, Jim had played varied roles during his theatre days.

“I’ve been doing plays ever since school. There’s never really been a stop to it. Except for one year, when I went off wandering around and stayed at an ashram for five months. Even there I was cast as Jesus in a play. There was no escaping, so I came back to acting,” he said.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has broken quite a few records since the day of its release. From being the highest single-day earner, the highest weekend opener to being the only movie to have churned cash despite having a non-holiday release, Sanju has truly broken some barriers.

The film has earned a total of Rs 316.64 crore at the box office.

