Dia Mirza: We are very excited for Sanju, can’t wait for the promotional campaign to unveil

Dia Mirza, who will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the biopic Sanju said she was excited about the film. Dia Mirza, who will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the biopic Sanju said she was excited about the film.

Dia Mirza, who is excited about the release of the trailer of her forthcoming film Sanju, says that she can’t wait for it’s promotional campaign to unveil. Environmental conservation enthusiast, Dia Mirza along with Sameera Reddy, Zayed Khan, Bhagyashree, and Sussanne Khan, was present at the launch of Farah Khan Ail’s new jewellery collection on Wednesday.

Dia, who will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the biopic, was asked about her excitement over the film to which she replied: “We are all very excited for ‘Sanju’ and we can’t wait for the (promotional) campaign to unveil. The trailer will be out soon and everyone will see it together.” Dia said.

Also read | Dia Mirza on working in Sanju: I was terrified to be in front of the camera after two years

When asked if she has had the chance to check the Race 3 trailer released on Wednesday, Dia said, “Race 3 is looking big and the action in the trailer is looking amazing. I am very sure that in the genre, Race 3 will be one of the best films.”

See some latest photos of Sanju actor Dia Mirza:

The actor will be seen in the biopic as Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt.

The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is presented by Fox star studios. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Tabu and many more.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju will release on June 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App