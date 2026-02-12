Sanjay Mishra recalls rubbing ash from a burning pyre on his body, shocked father-in-law: ‘People still asked for selfies’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra often speaks about his family, children, and how deeply connected he was to his father. However, in a latest interview, the actor opened up about his arranged marriage with wife Kiran Mishra, a simple small-town girl from the mountains. Sanjay credited Kiran for taking care of their two daughters and efficiently managing the household.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, Sanjay said, “She takes care of the whole family any the house and kids.” He added, “When I was getting married, Saurabh Shukla told me that Sanjay live in your house like a tenant. So I live like a tenant in my house and I enjoy it. Her name is Kiran and she is from the mountains. Ours was an arrange marriage. It took time for the first few days to adjust. She is from a small town Didihat from Uttarakhand, I had never heard the name of this town before marrying her.”

Sanjay shared that his wife was surprised after she came to Mumbai and suddenly found herself surrounded by the world of actors. “So a girl from a small town suddenly landed in Mumbai among all the actors, and she thinks inka toh alag he chal raha,” he said.

The actor also recalled an interesting incident when he was missing his father deeply after his death, which led him to a ghat, where he rubbed ash all over his body—an act that shocked his in-laws who were visiting him at the time. “When is my father-in-law came to the house suddenly, and I was drinking alcohol with my driver. I was drunk, and I asked my driver to take me to the place where my father‘s last rites were performed.”

He added, “I went to the Ghat and there was a pyre burning of someone else, I rubbed the ash from that pyre all over my body and started calling out to my father. But people kept asking for selfies, even when I had smeared ash all over me.”

Sharing his father-in-law’s shocked reaction to the incident, Sanjay said, “When I came home, my father-in-law saw me with ash all over me… and he saw the future of his daughter. I touched his feet, and my driver quickly took me to another bathroom and made me wash myself. I was very emotional. I cried a lot for my father at the ghat.”

Sanjay further revealed that he was not good at studies and would often run away from home during his childhood. He recalled how his father was constantly worried about his future and requested him to at least clear the 10th standard so that he could secure a government job as a watchman. “My father used to be very tensed about my future, he had requested me that ‘Sanjay, please clear 10 Standard. I can employ you as a watchman in my office’.”

He went on to say, “But I did not care about studies, it was not meant for me. Study was not the goal of my life, if they would have given me some instrument like a Sitar at that time, I would have been a singer or sitarist today.” He added, “I have bought a typewriter just a week ago. My father wanted me to learn type writing so that I can earn Rs 700 a month from being a typewriter. So, now many years after his death, I am learning typewriting.”