Sanjay Mishra says he does not approve of the education system: ‘Life mein kaam aane vali cheezein padhao’

Sanjay Mishra, who is known for his deeply philosophical roles in films like Ankhon Dekhi, Kadwi Hawa, Masaan, is loved by his fans for his candidness in interviews where he comes across as heartfelt, genuine and completely honest about his life. In a recent chat, Sanjay was asked why he failed in a lot of exams during his school days and the actor had a unique take on the situation.

Sanjay, who grew up in Varanasi, said that he did not dislike studies but did not understand why he was taught certain subjects that ultimately made no contribution towards his life. The actor said that he had a huge problem with the education system. “Mujhe padhayi se nahi dikkat thi, mujhe education system se dikkat thi. Main uss samay Premchand padhta tha, jis samay mere class ke koi bachche Premchand ke baare mein kuch nahi jante the. Guru Granth Sahib padhta tha, Dadaji ke kamre mein Ramayan hoti thi, voh padhta tha. (I had no problem in reading or studying, but I had a big problem with the education system. I used to read Premchand when my classmates had no idea about Premchand. I read Guru Granth Sahib, Ramayan),” he told Curly Tales.

Sanjay Mishra elaborated that education should be tailored to benefit an individual in life. He said, “Padhayi se nahi (dikkat), lekin education system… ki tum mujhe jaano aur jo life mein kaam aani vali cheezein hain voh padhao. Alpha beta theta aaj mere kisi kaam ki hi nahi hai . Apne ko TDS, GST yeh sab jaane ko… Samajh rahe ho ki nahi? (I have no problem with education, but the education system… You learn about me and teach me things that are going to benefit me in life. These alpha beta have not benefitted me at all, instead teach me something about TDS and GST).”

Sanjay also insisted that the education system does not teach much about Indian culture. “Hum apni cheezon ko bhool kar dusre ki cheezon ko dekh rahe hain. Galat hai yeh. (We are forgetting ourselves and looking at others. This is wrong),” he said.

Sanjay Mishra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which is set to release in December.