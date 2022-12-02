Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi wows audiences in London: ‘I hope this love continues..’

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended a series of events in London as part of the BAFTA Awards campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The director discussed his career of 25 years, delivered his first ever BAFTA masterclass and also interacted with students during a Q&A session.

Bhansali, who also interacted with British film critic Mike McCahill, said, “Speaking to audiences at various events in London has been a wonderful experience for me. The BAFTA Masterclass took me back to my early days as a filmmaker. It was a thrilling experience to share my insights and interact with students at Central Saint Martins. Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to receive unprecedented love from audiences globally. I hope this love continues to pour our way.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi was screened at The Prince Charles Cinema on November 30 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended the screening. Before heading to London, Bhansali had shared his excitement with Times of India and said, “I am thrilled and excited. But most of all I am happy that Gangubai Kathiawadi has reached so far, especially during these troubled times.” He also credited Alia and said, “She contributed immensely to making Gangubai such a memorable character.