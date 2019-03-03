Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan under his production house Bhansali Productions Pvt. Ltd.

Talking about his debut, Meezaan said that the director gave him the dream to become an actor. “Being an actor was not a childhood dream but it was Sanjay sir who not only gave me this dream but also believed in me and made it real by launching me,” said the actor.

Bhansali, with his upcoming production, will give the film industry a new face that he has personally groomed and trained to face the silver screen.

Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions Pvt. Ltd said, “When I saw Meezaan for the first time in the office, the immediate thought that crossed my mind was, such a versatile face. In this exciting phase of the industry, there couldn’t have been a better time but now to launch him. We have signed him for three films.”

Before Meezaan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production had announced the launch of the director’s niece Sharmin Segal.

Sharmin, speaking about her launch, had said, “When I decided to become an actor, what excited me the most was the idea that I would feel emotions and experience experiences I wouldn’t normally have every day. I’m happy that this launch has allowed me to do that, making it a difficult but still fulfilling experience.”