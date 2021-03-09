Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for COVID-19, was shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for COVID-19. The National Award winning director was shooting Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City. A source close to the film’s team has confirmed the same with us.

The source tells us, “SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test.”

The source also added that the director’s mother, Leela Bhansali is doing fine. They said, “After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.”

SLB has been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn also joined the film’s team recently for a cameo. While the filmmaker is under self quarantine, the cast and crew of the film too have quarantined themselves and are undergoing COVID-19 test.

An official statement from the filmmaker’s spokesperson on his health is due, and the status of the film’s shoot is unclear.