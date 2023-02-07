Sanjay Leela Bhansali stopped talking to me after Black, thought I was his enemy: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap has lately been on a promotional spree, and has been giving out interviews to promote his latest release, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. During a recent chat with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, the director-producer heaped praise on Govinda, and said Kader Khan was not given his due.

“Dulhe Raja is my favourite Govinda film,” said Kashyap, before showering love on the late actor and writer Kader Khan: “He was a genius. I don’t know why he did not get a Lifetime Achievement Award. He did not get his due from the industry, a lot of people were not given their due, and he is one of them. They have forgotten about him; he has written everything. You open his IMDb page, and start looking at his credits.”

Kashyap then went on to laud Khan’s acting talent, saying, “And what performances he gave! His range of acting was immense, it was at par with Govinda. Only actors and a handful of filmmakers get honured with a Lifetime Achievement Award here. Those people who do not have a legacy in terms of offsprings, people never remember them,” the filmmaker bemoaned.

Kader Khan appeared in over 300 movies in his lifetime, and was a renowned screenwriter, having written everything from Coolie to Coolie No 1. Before entering showbiz in the 1970s, Khan used to be a professor of Civil Engineering at Saboo Siddik College of Engineering in Mumbai. He passed away on December 31 in 2018. He was 81 years old.

During his chat, Kashyap also spoke about his friendship with Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking about their bond, the director said, “Bhansali’s music is my go-to stress buster. I can watch his music videos for hours on stretch. He is a genius when it comes to music and choreography. And now he is also showing violence in his films, I was so happy about it. In Gangubai he did that, and I went and told him, ‘you have overcome your limitations.'”

Stating that their friendship had hit a rough patch for a while due to one of Anurag’s articles on the Bhansali film Black, he added: “He hated Dev D. He said I had ruined his Chandramukhi and Paaro. He said it to Vikramaditya Motwane, who used to be his assistant. And I remember I wrote something about Black, which he did not like. He thought I was his enemy, which I am not. I love him. I didn’t like Black, and I did not believe it. But we were good friends before that happened. And now we have turned friends again. That ice has been broken again, by me; I went to him.”

