Sanjay Leela Bhansali scolded Salman for touching Aishwarya on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam set

Actor Smita Jayakar has recalled how Sanjay Leela Bhansali once scolded Salman Khan for touching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s arm during the filming of “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan” for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In a conversation with Siddhartha Kannan, Smita, who played Aishwarya’s on-screen mother in the 1999 film, said Salman acted on his feelings for the actor, even though the gesture was not part of the scene. She also spoke about how the couple’s romance blossomed during the film’s shoot and became apparent to those working with them.

Salman and Aishwarya reportedly grew close while working on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and their real-life romance became closely associated with the film’s love story. Smita, who witnessed their dynamic on set, said their feelings for each other were visible and also helped bring authenticity to their performances.

Recalling that period, she said, “It was blossoming then. They were both in love, and they looked angelic. Aishwarya looked divine at that time. Somehow, it worked for the film. That magic came through on screen.”

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Smita added that while she enjoyed seeing people in love, their romance sometimes tested the patience of the crew waiting for them to arrive for their scheduled shoots.

“The rest of the crew would complain, saying, ‘These people arrive so late. We have a 7 am shift, and we have been waiting here until 10 am. They still haven’t arrived!’ But I always felt that when you’re in love, what can you say?” she recalled.

She said Salman and Aishwarya would sometimes arrive together around 11 am, seemingly unaware of the people waiting for them or the delays on set.

“They would both arrive at 11 am, together, oblivious to everything around them and to the fact that the entire set was waiting for them. But that’s what happens when you’re in love,” she added.

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When Sanjay Leela Bhansali scolded Salman Khan

Smita also recalled a moment from the filming of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, one of the romantic songs featuring Salman and Aishwarya in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The sequence involved a table around which Salman had to move while Aishwarya stood nearby.

According to Smita, Salman touched Aishwarya’s arm during the shot, even though the action was not part of the scene as planned. Bhansali noticed and questioned the actor about it.

“Salman had to come and walk all the way around the table, while Aishwarya was standing there. He touched her arm, which he wasn’t supposed to do. Sanjay asked him, ‘Salman, why did you touch her?’” Smita recalled.

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She said Salman appeared to have acted on his feelings for Aishwarya rather than following the planned movements for the scene.

“He just felt like touching her. He was in love, so he touched her, but that wasn’t how the scene was supposed to be done. Sanjay shouted at him and asked why he had done that. Salman was only supposed to stand there and look at her in the scene,” she said.

Smita recalled that the incident left the crew laughing and Aishwarya blushed as those present recognised the affection between the two actors.

In an earlier interview with Filmymantra, Smita had also spoken about how their relationship developed during the shoot. “Their affair flourished there. And it helped the film a lot. Both of them had those moony-moony eyes, and romance was showing on their faces. That worked very well for the film,” she said, explaining how their real-life emotions translated into their on-screen chemistry.

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About Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Released in 1999, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The romantic drama followed Nandini (Aishwarya), who falls in love with Sameer (Salman), before her marriage to Vanraj (Ajay) changes the course of their relationship. Smita played Amrita Darbar, Nandini’s mother. The film’s music, composed by Ismail Darbar, included popular tracks such as Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan and Chand Chhupa Badal Mein.