Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Deepika Padukone was ‘taken aback’ by her role in Ram-Leela, reveals why he returned to ‘Devdas style of filmmaking’

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrating nine years of his blockbuster romantic drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. While speaking of the film, Bhansali reflected on the movie’s action, its lead stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s pairing and why he wanted the film to reach a wider audience.

While speaking with ETimes, the director said that the movie is his most violent film yet since none of his previous works before it had featured anything more than a slap: “In Ram-Leela we had enough action to make Sham Kaushal (actor Vicky Kaushal’s father and popular action director) happy.”

The director, who is known for his beautiful, painting-like frames, also opened up about making a ‘bright and happy’ movie and wanting it to reach every film fan. Sanjay said that with Ram Leela, he returned to his ‘Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas style of filmmaking,’ while claiming in the same breath he didn’t make the movie ‘to prove anything’ to anybody.

The director concluded the chat by lavishing praise on his lead actors, Ranveer and Deepika, who apparently began dating around the same time. He called them wonderful performers and said that the couple was able to successfully depict the undying love of Ram and Leela on the big screen. Bhansali added that while the two ultimately gave winning performances, Deepika would ‘sometimes be taken aback’ by her character arc since neither Ranveer or Deepika had played such bold roles before.

Adapted from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela released in 2013 to mixed reviews and blockbuster success. It was penned by Bhansali and Siddharth-Garima. The film also marked the first of multiple Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborations. Besides Ram Leela, the three have worked together on other commercial hits like Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat.