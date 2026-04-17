Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms release date of Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt’s Love & War

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally shared an update about his highly-anticipated film, Love & War. The emotional saga, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, now has a confirmed release date. According to a recent announcement by the makers, the film is set to hit theatres on January 21, 2027 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The new release date was announced on social media by Bhansali Productions. Several fans expressed their excitement for the film in the comments section of the post. “LET’S GO!!! THE MOST AWAITED MOVIE ANNOUNCEMENT,” a person wrote. Another user commented, “Two one of the best actor in one movie with one of the best director.”