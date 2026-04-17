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Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms release date of Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt’s Love & War
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has revealed the release date of his next film Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally shared an update about his highly-anticipated film, Love & War. The emotional saga, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, now has a confirmed release date. According to a recent announcement by the makers, the film is set to hit theatres on January 21, 2027 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The new release date was announced on social media by Bhansali Productions. Several fans expressed their excitement for the film in the comments section of the post. “LET’S GO!!! THE MOST AWAITED MOVIE ANNOUNCEMENT,” a person wrote. Another user commented, “Two one of the best actor in one movie with one of the best director.”
ALSO READ | Amid repeated delays, Vicky Kaushal says they are having a ‘great time filming’ Love and War: ‘Will see you next year’
Sanjay Leela Bhansali had initially planned a summer 2026 release for Love & War, but production was delayed due to various factors. Ranbir Kapoor later confirmed the postponement during an Instagram Live session, revealing that the film would arrive after Ramayana Part One, which is slated for a Diwali release this year.
Meanwhile, during an interview with News18 Showsha, Alia Bhatt had expressed her excitement about the upcoming film and said, “I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate, again, after so many years. I am like, ‘wow, what’s that going to be like? Vicky and I coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So, it is a lot of combinations.”
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Before Love & War, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will enter the YRF Spy Universe with Alpha, set for release in July 2026.
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