Sanjay Leela Bhansali not working with Priyanka Chopra, says spokesperson

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s spokesperson today said the director was not in talks with Priyanka Chopra for any project. Days after Priyanka walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat, reports emerged that she has also quit Bhansali’s gangster drama movie, based on the life of female gangster Gangubai Kothewali.

“Sanjay Bhansali has a lot of love and regard for Priyanka Chopra, however, no such film has been discussed,” the director’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Bhansali and Priyanka have worked together on Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom. Priyanka also did a special song for his film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Recently at an event, Salman Khan also talked Priyanka’s exit from his film, Bharat and said, “Whatever be it – marriage, or some other film or she doesn’t wish to work in India at the moment, or she doesn’t wish to work with me, she just wants to do Hollywood films and TV shows, whatever be the reason, it is her call. We are really happy and supportive about her doing really good work. Even if she isn’t working here, she is making India proud outside. Even if she doesn’t wish to work with Salman, it’s fine, she is working with some big star there. At least it makes India proud. We were pretty okay with that.”

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar.

(With PTI inputs)

