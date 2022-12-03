scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

After BAFTA, Sanjay Leela Bhansali aims for Oscars for Alia Bhatt-led Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was the first Hindi hit of the year in India, has started its Oscar campaign.

alia bhatt gangubaiAlia Bhatt played the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
After initiating a campaign for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2022, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are now taking the film to the Oscars. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. It is based on a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

According to a Deadline report, the film will be submitted for all the key categories including – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and others for the 95th Academy Awards. The news comes months after SS Rajamouli started the Oscars campaign for his magnum opus RRR, also starring Alia in a supporting role.

Also read |Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi wows audiences in London: ‘I hope this love continues..’

Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. The audience in Berlin gave it a standing ovation at the time.

Recently, Bhansali attended a series of events in London as part of the BAFTA Awards campaign. There, he discussed his career of 25 years, delivered his first ever BAFTA masterclass and also interacted with students during a Q&A session.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was screened at The Prince Charles Cinema on November 30 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended the screening. Alia had shared pictures of the same on her social media accounts.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was the first Hindi hit of the year in India. At the domestic box office, the film managed to earn Rs 129.10 crore, making it the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 10:10:51 am
