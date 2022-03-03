Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on Inshallah fallout, says ‘very dear friend’ Salman Khan thinks he has ‘changed’

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has expressed his desire to reunite with Salman Khan many times, and the two came close to working together recently with the now-shelved Inshallah. Bhansali, who is enjoying the success of his recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi, addressed the possibility of working with Salman again.

Inshallah was also supposed to star Alia Bhatt, but the film was eventually shelved reportedly owing to creative difference between Bhansali and Khan. The filmmaker spoke about this in a new interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were about to come together for the film titled Inshallah. (Photo: Bhansali Productions/Instagram) Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were about to come together for the film titled Inshallah. (Photo: Bhansali Productions/Instagram)

During the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced questions from fans, one of whom wanted to know if there was a possibility of Salman and Sanjay coming together for a film in the future after Inshallah got shelved.

Bhansali called Salman a ‘very dear friend’ and shared that he wanted to work with him after Padmaavat and had put his best foot forward to make it happen. He said, “We all change as people. So he has changed, in his mind I have changed.”

The director shared that they are in good terms and added that ‘we have spoken in between also’ and also said, “It’s not like we are strangers or we do not like each other or we do not speak to each other.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared that he wants to work with Salman Khan for a long time. (Photo: Bhansali Productions/Instagram) Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared that he wants to work with Salman Khan for a long time. (Photo: Bhansali Productions/Instagram)

In the filmmaker’s words, “My utmost regard and respect for the person who did Khamoshi for me, who did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for me, and who stood by me during Sawariyaa. He has been an important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me.”

Bhansali also recalled that he and Alia were heartbroken when Inshallah was shelved. Earlier, during the release of Bajirao Mastani in 2015, Bhansali had revealed that his first choice for the film was Salman Khan and that was a reason why the film was delayed.