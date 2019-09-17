Sanjay Leela Bhansali on PM Modi film Mann Bairagi: I felt that it’s a story that needs to be told

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday, Telugu superstar Prabhas unveiled the first look of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s upcoming production venture Mann Bairagi, which is inspired by the ‘turning point’ in PM Modi’s life.

Mann Bairagi is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy

Mann Bairagi producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in a statement, “Mann Bairagi has been made with utmost honesty and sincerity. What interested me in the story was it’s universal appeal and message. The story was very well researched and the turning point of our PM’s life, as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it’s a story that is unheard of and needs to be told.”

Director Ssanjay Tripaathy is certain that Mann Bairagi will strike a chord with everyone. He said, “For me, it is a human interest story about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country.”

“The central theme of Mann Bairagi brings out the defining moment in the life and journey of the PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. Surely it will connect and inspire today’s youth deeply. And that’s what excited us to work on this film,” producer Mahaveer Jain added.