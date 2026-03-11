After many delays, Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms Love and War to wrap filming in 2 months, says 90 percent of shoot is complete

As has often been the case with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the discourse starts way before the film is released. A similar scenario has unfolded with his upcoming film, Love & War, which boasts a formidable ensemble cast led by three of contemporary Bollywood’s finest actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. For months, speculation has swirled around the film facing several delays, reshoots, re-aligning of actors’ dates, with its budget reportedly skyrocketing to Rs 425 crore. Adding to the uncertainty were recent reports of a health scare concerning Bhansali, which further fueled concerns about the project’s future.

90% of Love & War is complete

However, Bhansali has now stepped forward to quell the rumors. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali “has confirmed that 90% of Love & War is complete and that the remaining 10% will be completed in the next two months.” The report also quoted a source close to the project: “These attempts to sabotage the project are nothing new to Sanjay Bhansali. Every time he makes a film, the same stories of delay and budget pressures are spread. The truth is, the actors of Love & War have shot for the number of days they were signed for.”