After many delays, Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms Love and War to wrap filming in 2 months, says 90 percent of shoot is complete
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently stated that the film is on the verge of completion and that the actors have only shot for the number of days they were originally signed for.
As has often been the case with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the discourse starts way before the film is released. A similar scenario has unfolded with his upcoming film, Love & War, which boasts a formidable ensemble cast led by three of contemporary Bollywood’s finest actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. For months, speculation has swirled around the film facing several delays, reshoots, re-aligning of actors’ dates, with its budget reportedly skyrocketing to Rs 425 crore. Adding to the uncertainty were recent reports of a health scare concerning Bhansali, which further fueled concerns about the project’s future.
90% of Love & War is complete
However, Bhansali has now stepped forward to quell the rumors. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali “has confirmed that 90% of Love & War is complete and that the remaining 10% will be completed in the next two months.” The report also quoted a source close to the project: “These attempts to sabotage the project are nothing new to Sanjay Bhansali. Every time he makes a film, the same stories of delay and budget pressures are spread. The truth is, the actors of Love & War have shot for the number of days they were signed for.”
Alia Bhatt confirmed ‘tail end of filming’
Recently, Alia Bhatt also shared an update on the film while speaking to Vogue Italia: “I am working on a movie currently called Love & War. It is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We are at the tail end of filming. It has been quite a magical experience. Working with Sanjay sir is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful that I get to do it.”
Previously, Vicky Kaushal also confirmed that the film will be released in 2026, contrary to circulating rumors. Speaking to Just Too Filmy last year, he said: “I genuinely feel blessed that in just ten years of my career, I’m getting to be a part of his film with two fantastic actors that we all adore, Ranbir and Alia. So yes, we are filming right now. We are having a great time filming it, and we’ll see you next year.”
