When Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about living in a chawl: ‘Whenever I would be dreaming, a rat or cockroach would be crawling over me’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India today but this road to success wasn’t an easy one for the director who grew up in a one-room chawl with an alcoholic father. But his mother, Leela Bhansali, became his rock and made it her mission in life to support Sanjay in every which way possible.

In a 2002 interview with Simi Garewal, Sanjay and his mother recalled that to make ends meet, they would collect sarees from a nearby shop and stitch falls onto them. “Shaam ko jaake sarees leke aate the hum dukan se aur raat tak baith ke fall lagate the. Kabhi 4 saree milti thi, kabhi 12 saree milti thi, kabhi 24 saree milti thi so that was there, we had to face it (We would go to a nearby saree shop and get sarees from there in the evening, and stitch falls onto them until late night. Sometime we would get 4 sarees, sometimes 1, and sometimes 24),” she recalled.

He spoke about living in a one-room chawl and said that even at a young age, he knew he had to get out of there. “However harsh it sounds , I realised that whenever I would be dreaming there could be a rat and cockroach crawling over me, you’d never know,” he said. But even during those less-than-comfortable days, there was a glimmer of joy he found in that house. “There were moments when we would switch on the radio and Mom would dance for us in that small house. She would sing always while cooking and then we would all join her. We would all sing and dance and I feel that that image of my mother dancing in the house was the most endearing moment of that house,” he recalled.

Sanjay said that adding his mother’s name to his own was his way of “saying thanks to the woman who has done so much for me.” He got emotional in this interview as he spoke about his father’s alcohol problems and recalled that even though his father never got violent with him, ” it was living in a house which had lot of violence around.”

He described his parents’ relationship as the kind where they did not get along with each other. Even his own relationship with his father was “incomplete.” “I asked him one day before he died ‘Dad, who do you love more? Me or Bela (Sanjay’s sister)’. He said ‘Obviously, I love Bela a lot’ so it was…”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has spoken at length about how his father’s alcohol problems somehow influenced his decision to make Devdas. “Devdas started off the moment my father died. He was an alcoholic and died of cirrhosis,” he said. Bhansali has famously carried his mother’s name in his name in a society where it is seen as an unusual practice.