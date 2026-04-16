Sanjay Leela Bhansali called Kunal Kohli ‘the most overrated filmmaker’, upset his wife and Koffee with Karan director Ravina Kohli

Kunal Kohli is accomplished filmmaker himself, best known for his 2004 romantic comedy Hum Tum, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and the 2006 romantic thriller Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol. But not too many people know that his wife, Ravina Kohli, is a pioneer of Indian television. Having served as a head of content at Yash Raj TV and EPIC Channel, Ravina is a force behind memorable shows like Atul Sabharwal’s 2010 crime drama Powder and musical sitcom Dhoom Machaao Dhoom (2007-08).

But her most remarkable contribution to Indian TV is as the director of the initial seasons of popular talk show Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, on Star World in the 2000s. Season 2 in 2007 saw a crossover on the sets of Koffee with Karan when Kunal appeared as a guest alongside fellow filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. But it was another episode in season 2 that irked Ravina Kohli more, the one that featured filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Mallika Sherawat as guests.