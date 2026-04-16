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Sanjay Leela Bhansali called Kunal Kohli ‘the most overrated filmmaker’, upset his wife and Koffee with Karan director Ravina Kohli
In an edition of SCREEN Spotlight, Kunal Kohli recalled the controversy when Sanjay Leela Bhansali named him thrice on being asked "who's the most overrated director in Bollywood" on Koffee with Karan season 2.
Kunal Kohli is accomplished filmmaker himself, best known for his 2004 romantic comedy Hum Tum, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and the 2006 romantic thriller Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan and Kajol. But not too many people know that his wife, Ravina Kohli, is a pioneer of Indian television. Having served as a head of content at Yash Raj TV and EPIC Channel, Ravina is a force behind memorable shows like Atul Sabharwal’s 2010 crime drama Powder and musical sitcom Dhoom Machaao Dhoom (2007-08).
But her most remarkable contribution to Indian TV is as the director of the initial seasons of popular talk show Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, on Star World in the 2000s. Season 2 in 2007 saw a crossover on the sets of Koffee with Karan when Kunal appeared as a guest alongside fellow filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. But it was another episode in season 2 that irked Ravina Kohli more, the one that featured filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Mallika Sherawat as guests.
“When Karan asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Who are the three most overrated directors in Bollywood?’, he said — and I don’t know whether he knew it or not — but he said, ‘Kunal Kohli, Kunal Kohli, Kunal Kohli.’ (laughs),” recalled Kunal in an edition of SCREEN Spotlight. “That was the only time she felt bad. She came back and told me. And I laughed. She asked, ‘He’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali! And he took your name thrice! Why are you laughing?’ I said, ‘Maybe that’s how much I’m impacting him,'” added Kunal, laughing.
However, that didn’t become a bone of contention for the filmmakers. “Sanjay and I meet at parties or events, and we’re very cordial. We laughed about it once. I told him, ‘You called me the most overrated director.’ He said, ‘You know how the format of the show is. I thought you’d take it the best.’ I said, ‘Ya, now I don’t know whether you meant it or not, but I’ve taken it the best,'” recalled Kunal.
Maybe a quick clarification to Kunal after saying that on his wife’s show would’ve helped? “But even if he didn’t clarify, if such a big director is following my work and getting so affected, it really didn’t bother me. Whatever it is, maybe he said it in jest or took a safer name. I was honestly flattered. Such a big director remembers my name,” added Kunal.
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Earlier, in an interview with Rediff, Kunal had opened up on the controversy. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Bhansali is a big filmmaker; he has the right to say what he wants. That’s okay with me. I am not going to start reacting to anything just because someone said something. His comments don’t affect me. It doesn’t change my life even for a second,” said Kunal.
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