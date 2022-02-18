Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi album: Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Neeti Mohan have elevated songs to another level

The two songs of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, “Dholida” and “Jab Saiyaan” have already impressed music lovers. And now, the music album of the film is out. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has earlier added life to his movies with his timeless compositions, has composed the music of Gangubai Kathiawadi as well. He is happy to have collaborated with singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, who he believes have “elevated the compositions to another level”.

Also, Bhansali has given a break to new singers, Janhvi Shrimankar (Dholida) and Archana Gore (Jhume Re Gori, Shiqayat) in his latest offering. Besides the singers, the filmmaker has credited lyricists A.M Turaz and Kumar, and the arrangers Shail Hada (Dholida, Jab Saiyan, Jhume Re Gori, Shiqayat) Jacky Vanjari (Meri Jaan) and Raja Pandit (Muskurahat) for creating a seemingly hit album.

Talking about his love and understanding of music, Bhansali said in a statement, “I have always been passionate about music. I was fortunate enough to grow up in an era where great musicians like Lataji, Begum Akhtar, Jagjit Singh and Rafi Saab were able to shape my understanding of the craft.”

He added, “It was not just the singers that had a profound impact on my love for music but also the great music directors of Hindi cinema from the 50s and 60s who have been my biggest inspiration.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi features Alia Bhatt in the titular role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams in Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura in the 1960s. The film had its premiere at the 72nd edition of the Berlin Film Festival.