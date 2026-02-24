‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried like someone had died after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice, asks for forgiveness

After giving audiences soulful, everlasting music in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and several others, music composer Ismail Darbar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly had a fallout. The rift surfaced after an article described Ismail as the “backbone” of Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The remark allegedly did not go down well with Bhansali, and Ismail later claimed that he was dropped from the project despite having worked on its music for nearly one and a half years.

In a recent interaction, Ismail opened up about his long and complicated relationship with Bhansali, stating that while the two had always fought, they somehow managed to find a way to work together — until the Heeramandi controversy changed everything.

Speaking to Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Ismail recalled how Bhansali did not allow him to give interviews during Devdas, while also admitting that the director had tolerated many of his tantrums over the years. He said, “Bhansali didn’t allow anyone to take my interview during Devdas. However, I wouldn’t have spoken in front of people (about all of this) as had it not been for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and what he did for me… He tolerated me a lot. No matter how many bad things I say about him, but I feel the pain inside because if he would not have tolerated my tantrums at that time, I would not have come in front of the public.”

‘Would have created history with Heeramandi’

Elaborating further, Ismail added, “We used to fight during the making of every song. I respect him a lot in this matter because he gave me and my family a lot of love. We had a good bond till Heeramandi, he called me from front to invite me for the show’s premier. He had told me that he didn’t call anyone else but me, but by that time my heart had already broken.” He later added, “If me and Sanjay would have done Heeramandi together, we would have created history.”

‘Sanjay cried like a dog’

Ismail also recalled an emotional moment from the making of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, when Bhansali heard the iconic song Tadap Tadap for the first time. “He heard the song nine times when he first heard it. After hearing it for the 9th time, he turned to me and he was crying like a dog. It looked like somebody close to him had died. He admitted that it was this song that completed his film in his mind as he got the idea where to end the film and where to put the interval. After this, I thought at least now he will final the music, but then also, he didn’t do it.”

‘Me and Sanjay have always fought like cats and dogs’

Reflecting on their turbulent partnership, Ismail said, “Me and Sanjay have always fought like cats and dogs. But we love each other. And we both respect each other’s work a lot. He will stand for me if I face a bad time in my career because he is a good human being. When my father had died, it was Sanjay who brought me this news at night, and he also came to Surat, my hometown. Seven years later, when my mother died, I didn’t even tell him about it, but he got to know and attended the funeral. He sat near my parents grave for so long. Even I or any of my relatives didn’t sit there for so long. He is a different person. I am sad that I lost a good friend because of this work.”

He further recalled a conversation after Saawariya failed at the box office, saying, “When Saawariya had flopped, he told me that ‘Ismail, we will not fight from now’. And the film met the same fate that I had told him to 3 years ago.”

Accusing Bhansali of betrayal, Ismail claimed, “He betrayed me, not one, but twice. He committed to working with me, and then didn’t do so. I had worked on Heeramandi for 1.5 years, and he didn’t tell me before replacing me.”

When asked if there was any possibility of them collaborating again in the future, Ismail said, “This will not happen if I, you or Sanjay wish about it. This will happen only if God will want us to work together. And this is why I’m saying sorry to Sanjay. And I am apologising to the audience for my remarks.”