Sanjay Leela Bhansali calls himself a ‘very below-average human being’, says people will forget him ‘after 50 years’

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi. He has previously directed hits such as Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, and Padmaavat, among others. Still, the filmmaker calls himself a ‘very below-average human being’ who has succeeded because of divine intervention.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Bhansali said that whatever he has achieved in his life is because of the blessings of his mother and his late father. He believes he is being ‘protected’ and ‘guided’ by something which is making success possible for him. “How do I end up making Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and Ramleela, if not without a certain amount of spiritual guidance, or blessings of ancestors or prayers of parents,” he said.

The filmmaker also feels people might forget him after 50 years, but his work will live forever in their memory.

Known for films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Guzaarish, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and others, Bhansali has returned to the big screen after four years with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film revolves around Gangubai, played by Alia Bhatt, who is forced into prostitution and becomes madam of a brothel in Kamathipua, the red-light district of Mumbai.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta praised Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of Gangubai. Calling the film a ‘spectacle’, she wrote in her review, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest is the kind of old-fashioned dialogue-heavy, sentiment-on-sleeve film which Bollywood is forgetting how to make.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi has also proven to be a commercial success, having made more than Rs 100 crore worldwide in one week of release. In its second week, the film will compete with The Batman and Jhund.