scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Must Read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali calls himself a ‘very below-average human being’, says people will forget him ‘after 50 years’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed hits such as Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, and Padmaavat, among others. His latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi is faring well at the box office.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 5, 2022 10:45:50 am
sanjay leela bhansaliSanjay Leela Bhansali feels people will remember his work even after 50 years. (Photo: Indira Tiwari/Instagram)

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi. He has previously directed hits such as Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, and Padmaavat, among others. Still, the filmmaker calls himself a ‘very below-average human being’ who has succeeded because of divine intervention.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Bhansali said that whatever he has achieved in his life is because of the blessings of his mother and his late father. He believes he is being ‘protected’ and ‘guided’ by something which is making success possible for him. “How do I end up making Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and Ramleela, if not without a certain amount of spiritual guidance, or blessings of ancestors or prayers of parents,” he said.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The filmmaker also feels people might forget him after 50 years, but his work will live forever in their memory.

Also read |Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on Inshallah fallout, says ‘very dear friend’ Salman Khan thinks he has ‘changed’

Known for films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Guzaarish, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and others, Bhansali has returned to the big screen after four years with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film revolves around Gangubai, played by Alia Bhatt, who is forced into prostitution and becomes madam of a brothel in Kamathipua, the red-light district of Mumbai.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta praised Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of Gangubai. Calling the film a ‘spectacle’, she wrote in her review, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest is the kind of old-fashioned dialogue-heavy, sentiment-on-sleeve film which Bollywood is forgetting how to make.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi has also proven to be a commercial success, having made more than Rs 100 crore worldwide in one week of release. In its second week, the film will compete with The Batman and Jhund.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone: 13 celeb photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement