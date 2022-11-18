Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayushmann Khurrana’s choices seem inspired by filmmaker V Shantaram. Here’s why

From what we have seen in 2022, it can be safely said that Hindi cinema is in a state of churn, in need for a massive change. With the audience questioning everything they are watching at the movies, we seem to be in a place where the filmmakers are resorting to the older formulas because if it worked once, chances are, it might work again. Everyone seems to be throwing everything they have at the wall, waiting to see what would stick. Even in this environment, filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali have always known what they want and more often than not, their content seems to speak with the audience in a rather strange way. So when Bhansali made Gangubai Kathiawadi earlier this year, and is currently in the process of making Netflix series Heeramandi, his aesthetic of making movies (which sometimes takes over the storytelling) take inspiration from what Hindi cinema saw almost 70 years ago.

Bhansali has previously said that V Shantaram is his “favourite filmmaker” and he is “impressed, inspired and influenced” by him. But to the younger generation who isn’t actively seeking out the history of Indian cinema, this significant figure from our golden age is a stranger. V Shantaram was one of the few filmmakers who graduated from making silent films to talkies and made some iconic films like Do Aankhein Barah Haath, Navrang, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Navrang, Dahej among many more.

On actor-filmmaker V Shantaram’s birth anniversary, here’s looking at how the contributions of this famed filmmaker impacted Indian cinema and how traces of those films can still be seen in our movies.

V Shantaram and Jayashree Kamulkar in a still from Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani. (Photo: Express Archives) V Shantaram and Jayashree Kamulkar in a still from Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani. (Photo: Express Archives)

The larger than life canvas of the movies

Ever since the success of films like Pushpa The Rise, RRR, KGF 2, it has often been pointed out that moviegoers only like to spend money to watch a spectacle. V Shantaram, along with a few of his contemporaries, was skilled at creating these larger-than-life experiences. When making films like Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Navrang (1959), Geet Gaaya Patthron Ne (1964), Shantaram created visual experiences that left the audience of the time in complete awe.

The 1959 film Navrang is said to be the most expensive film of its time and was reportedly made at a budget of Rs 30 lakh. Many of these larger-than-life experiences created by the filmmaker were set in palaces that were intricately designed with actors donning costumes which were beyond the imagination of the regular audience. It has them looking so beautifully polished that it was hard for the audience to look away from the screen.

Film actor Sandhya in a still from Navrang. (Photo: Express Archives) Film actor Sandhya in a still from Navrang. (Photo: Express Archives)

Integrating the songs and dances culture into the narrative

The song and dance culture in movies is uniquely Indian and the origin of this culture is said to have come from our nautanki/traveling theatre days. During the nautanki, if the sets had to be changed for the next scene, a dance number was thrown in to keep the audience in their seats and as soon as the sets were done, the play resumed. We translated this into our movies as well and soon, what is known as a musical in the West, became the syntax for our films. In the current era of movies, songs aren’t always a part of the narrative but act as a break from the main story but this wasn’t the case with V Shantaram’s films.

Like in his 1955 film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, the film’s story revolves around two dancers who are learning Kathak under the same guru and eventually fall in love. Here, the film’s musical numbers are used effectively to take the story forward instead of being standalone dance pieces.

Experimental subjects presented in a palatable way

In the current era of movies, this is known as the ‘Ayushmann Khurrana-genre’ but way before Khurrana stamped his name on films with a social message, V Shantaram found a way to convey social messages disguised in a movie format. A lot of Shantaram’s films had the filmmaker experimenting with subjects that were not the popular choice at the time.

For example, his 1957 film Do Aankhein Barah Haath, which is based on a real-life prison experiment, his protagonist is trying to prove that locking up convicts behind bars does nothing for the society. He appealed that the prisoners should be given the tools to make their life better so they can serve their sentence and be better individuals after they get out. Even his 1950 film Dahej simply and effectively communicated that the practice of dowry should be abolished. To make a film with this subject in 1950 was surely a path-breaking move as at that point, we did not even have any anti-dowry laws (which came into effect in 1961). 72 years later, Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar made a film on the same theme which felt dated and not because dowry isn’t a concerning cause anymore, but because the storytelling here did not keep up with what the audience was expecting.

Starring V Shantaram himself, Do Aankhein Barah Haath was quite an experimental film for its time. Starring V Shantaram himself, Do Aankhein Barah Haath was quite an experimental film for its time.

His film Subah Ka Tara (1954) had him picking the subject of widow remarriage and even though his lead characters did not end with a happily ever after, the tragedy was handled in a sensitive way implying that the society needs to get over its orthodox ways.

V Shantaram made a significant impact on Indian cinema and the effect of the same was noticed internationally as well. His 1952 film Amar Bhoopali competed at the Cannes Film Festival, and for his 1959 film Do Aankhein Barah Haath, the filmmaker won the Samuel Goldwyn International Film Award at the Golden Globe Awards.

Shantaram’s era ended decades ago but from what we are watching in movies today, it looks like a lesson or two could be borrowed from his school of filmmaking and maybe, just maybe, Hindi movies might get a new lease of life.